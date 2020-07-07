Indore: Man held for stealing Rs 2 lakh from mother’s bank account

Indore: A son is supposed to look after and take care of his mother and the latter implicitly trusts her son, but this case has put a question mark on this sacred relationship.

The State Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a person for stealing Rs 2 lakh from his mother’s bank account. He had transferred the money in two e-wallets and some money was transferred to his friend.

COMPLAINT

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a woman, resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, had lodged a complaint in January 2020 that unidentified persons had transferred Rs 2 lakh from her bank account. On the complaint of the woman, cyber cell officials registered a case and the investigation was handed over to inspector Ambarish Mishra.

INVESTIGATION

During the investigation, it was found that the complainant woman’s son was involved in the crime after which the police arrested her son named Kapil Sharma. He was employed in a company. He told the cell officials that his income was less and his expenses were more due to which he was facing financial difficulties. He has allegedly confessed stealing the money from his mother’s account. A mobile phone, SIM card, ATM card and a bank passbook were also recovered from the accused. Inspector Mishra, SI Vinod Rathore, head constable Ramprakash Bajpayee, constable Ramesh Bhide and constable Gajendra played an important role in tracing the accused, the SP added.

SP Singh said that Kapil’s mother is a retired employee from the district court in the city. She had come to the city after her treatment of kidney infection and she had deposited a cheque to withdraw money when she came to know about the incident and she had later lodged a complaint with cyber cell. Her son had transferred the money to his two e-wallets and he had also transferred Rs 70,000 to his friend’s bank account.