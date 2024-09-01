 Indore: Man Held For Stealing ₹4.35 Lakh From Pathology Lab
The accused entered the lab from the window through an under construction house near the lab.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Indore: Man Held For Stealing ₹4.35 Lakh From Pathology Lab | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for stealing Rs 4.35 lakh from a pathology lab in a hospital in Lasudia area on Saturday. The accused had given some cash to a person and the remaining amount was kept by him in the air cooler at his home. The entire cash was recovered by the police and further investigation is underway into the case.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani said that the theft occurred at the pathology lab of neurologist Dr Amit Vyas on the night of August 23 and 24. A case was registered by Safdar Nadeem Mirza of Khajrana against an unidentified man.

He informed the police that a man entered the lab and managed to steal Rs 4.35 lakh kept in the locker there and fled the scene. He had entered the lab from the window of the first floor from the under construction house adjacent to the lab.   The man was captured on CCTV but he had covered his entire face using a mask so it was a challenge for the police to identify him and to arrest him.

The police had to check about 100 CCTVs installed at the spot and other places and managed to arrest the accused named Laxminarayan Chouhan, a resident of Rau area. He allegedly confessed to his crime after which the police recovered Rs 3.75 lakh from the air cooler from his house. He informed the police that he had given Rs 60k to a friend to repay his loan. After that the police recovered Rs 60k from his friend. The accused is being questioned further. 

Indore: Man Held For Stealing ₹4.35 Lakh From Pathology Lab

