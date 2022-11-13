Indore: Man held for smuggling drugs from Rajasthan

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who used to supply drugs to the peddlers in the city was arrested by the police on Saturday. He used to smuggle in drugs from Rajasthan to supply it to the peddlers, who, in turn, would sell it to youths in the city.

According to the Sanyogitaganj police, 10 people were arrested in connection with drug supply in the city a few days ago. Two of them were arrested also for stealing bikes in the area. Later, a woman from the Chandan Nagar area and her husband were also arrested by the police as they, too, were supplying drugs in the city.

Following a lead given by one of the accused, a certain Sheju, alias Shahzad, who used to smuggle in drugs from Rajasthan to supply to peddlers in the city was arrested near the CRP Lines. Some drugs were also recovered from him. The accused allegedly confessed to the police that he used to bring the drugs from Pratapgarh through an agent on the Rajasthan-MP border. Later, he used to sell the drugs through peddlers in the city and other places. The accused is being questioned about other people involved in the crime.