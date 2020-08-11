Indore: Man held for shooting, uploading sleaze clip of girl

State Cyber Cell on Monday arrested a person who made an obscene video of a girl and uploaded it on the Net. The accused influenced her to shoot for a video on the pretext of a promotion for a web series of ALT Balaji Production House but later uploaded the clip on a pornographic website, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Sing, the main accused, Brijendra Singh Gurjar (30) was arrested from an area near Mayur Hospital. His accomplices, Milind Dabur and Ankit Chawla, were arrested earlier.

Police said a 22-year-old girl lodged a complaint on July 25, against Milind Dabur, Ankit Chawla and the main accused Brijendra. She told police in her complaint that the accused had made a promotional adult video with her stating that it was meant for a web series of ALT Balaji. Later, the girl discovered that the video was uploaded on a pornographic website and had nothing to do with ALT Balaji production house. The video was made at a farmhouse in Gandhi Nagar area.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Section 66E, 67 and 67A of Information Technology Act 2000.

Police said the accused Brijendra had come to Indore to pursue his MBA course. Since then, he has been involved in making such "films". His remand will be taken after producing him in the court for further interrogation.

Police believe that the accused has also cheated many girls in the past.