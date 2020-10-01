Indore: Man held for reporting fake robbery incident

Indore: Police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man after he reported a fake robbery incident to Aerodrome police station. The police solved the case within 12 hours and arrested the accused, who was having a dispute with a person over some money matter.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that Nandbag Colony resident Leeladhar Chadokar approached the police station at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday and informed that he had been robbed of Rs 20,000 by two persons. Leeladhar stated in his complaint that he was returning home when he was stopped by two persons, who told him that their bike had run out of fuel and they needed help. Leeladhar was trying to help them when the accused robbed Rs 20,000 and some documents from his pocket at gun and knifepoint and then fled from the scene. The police registered a case under section 392 of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.

During investigation, the accused told police that he had taken Rs 20,000 from his relative in Gandhi Nagar when the robbery took place. He also gave a bike number to the police.

Police found that the bike was registered in the name of Puranlal of Sundar Nagar area of the city. Puranlal’s son Gaurishankar informed police that Leeladhar was having a monetary dispute with them. They had borrowed money from Leeladhar and he was demanding a higher rate of interest from them, so he had lodged a case of the fake robbery.



Later, Leeladhar was detained by the police when he confessed that his robbery complaint was fake and he wanted to teach Puranlal a lesson.

