Indore: Man held for raping woman at gun-point

Indore: Police arrested a man in Rajendra Nagar on Sunday for raping a married woman on gun point. Pistol used in the crime was also recovered from him.

Rajendra Nagar police station incharge Sunil Sharma said the victim was alone at home when the accused of area entered her house on last Wednesday and raped her after threatening her with dire consequences.

When victim objected, he pointed the gun at her and raped her. The accused was booked under Sections 450, 376, 506 of IPC. Since then, he was on the run. The victim and accused knew each others as they live in same locality.

On directions of senior police officials, two teams were constituted to trace the accused.

Many places were raided in search of accused but he was changing places. However, police managed to arrest the accused from a house in the area and recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from him.

Police came to know that he was earlier booked by Ujjain police in a criminal case. The police are investigating the case further.