Indore: Man Held For Posing As Woman To Befriend Woman

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested a man for befriending a woman posing as a woman himself through a social media platform and called her for meeting him near Bijasan Temple on Wednesday. The girl with the help of others caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, a 25-year-old girl lodged a complaint that she had received a friend request from a social media account a few days ago. The message sender had posed as a woman so the girl accepted her request and they began chatting over the platform. A few days ago, the accused made a phone call to the girl and told her to meet near Bijasan Temple.

Read Also Indore: Nephew Attacks Woman With Axe Over Petty Issue

Then, the girl came to know that the accused is a man and his name is Sawan. She informed her sister and brother-in-law about the same. Later, she took them near Bijasan Temple where the accused met her and said that he likes her. He allegedly caught her hand with bad intention. The woman cried for help and the people present there caught the accused. He was later handed over to the police.

The accused informed the police that he knew the girl so he had sent her friend request through a social media platform. Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant section and began an investigation.

Girl molested by real estate co. owner

A woman was allegedly molested by a real estate company owner in Rau. According to the police, the 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint that she was employed as a telecalling executive under owner named Anuj. The woman alleged that the accused had bad intentions on her. When she expressed her desire to leave the job, the accused called her to a café and molested her. The girl was scared of him. She informed her family members and later lodged a complaint with the police. Police said that a search is on for the accused.