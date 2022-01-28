Indore: Man held for making obscene gestures at minor girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhaptripura police arrested a man for allegedly making obscene gestures at a minor girl on Thursday. The accused has been booked under the relevant section of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

According to DCP (Zone 4) Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 17-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that she was waiting for a bus in the area when a man started making obscene gestures at her. She first ignored him but the accused didn’t stop making gestures. She later informed the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police arrested the man within hours and further investigation is underway. Police said that the accused comes on his scooter and he makes gestures to the girls. The police are questioning the accused.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:30 AM IST