Indore: Man held for duping person of Rs 4.5 lakh

Indore: A man was arrested on Tuesday for duping a person of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of investing his money in the mutual fund. The accused promised to double money in less time.

The accused also sent two fake messages mentioning the names of mutual fund companies to gain complainant’s trust. According to Hira Nagar police station staffer Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya, accused Pratik Jain (42), a resident of Old Palasia, was arrested for duping Sukhliya resident Ashish Jain.

Ashish has lodged a complaint that Prateek contacted him few months back and told him to invest money in mutual fund. Ashish gave him Rs 4.5 lakh for investment as Prateek promised to double his money in short period.

Later, accused sent two fake messages to Ashish from two mutual fund companies to gain his trust. The complainant assumed that his money was invested safely after seeing the messages.

However, Ashish came to know about fraud when he reached mutual fund companies’ offices. He then lodged a complaint with police officials. After the investigation, police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was earlier booked by MIG police station staff for duping a couple of Rs 32 lakh in the name of investing their money.

Police had booked accused Pratik Jain and his wife Shivani for the fraud. Since then, the accused was on the run. MIG police station staff was also informed about his arrest. Further investigation is underway.