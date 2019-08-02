Indore: Man held for duping car owners in name of hiring vehicles

Indore: A man was arrested for posting advertisement on OLX, an online platform to sell or buy used items, to attach four-wheelers with his company and then selling those vehicles to other people in and outside the state on Thursday.

A Bhopal registered car was also recovered from the accused and he was being further interrogated.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, information was received that a man is duping people by hiring their cars in the name of attaching them with his company. The accused also sold many cars to others. After the information, a team was constituted to trace the accused.

The team started investigation when information was received that accused Shoeb Khan of Kadar Colony in Khajrana was on the run in connection with posting advertisement of hiring cars on OLX and selling the cars to others. He was booked by Khajrana, Lasudia, Tejaji Nagar police station of the city and Madhav Nagar police station of Ujjain.

On Thursday, Shoeb was arrested in the city. He informed crime branch that he has learnt the work of auto-garage and auto-dealing from various auto dealers of the city. Later, he started business of buying and selling used cars when he created an account on OLX and posted an advertisement to hire four-wheelers in the name of attaching them with his company. Many people contacted him and gave their vehicle to him after an agreement but he sold the vehicles to others in Rajasthan and other cities in the state. So far, he has sold out more than 30 vehicles. When the vehicle owners asked him to pay the rental he began misleading them.

Shoeb is BSc passed out from DAVV in 2014. Due to glib talking he gained trust of people. He used to commit crime to fulfill his desires. A Hyundai i-10 car was recovered from his possession which was registered in the name of Nandaram Rai of Bhopal. He has sold the car to someone in Ujjain. The crime branch was trying to trace people to whom he sold the cars.