Indore: Man held for creating fake Facebook profile

Indore: The State Cyber Cell on Monday arrested one person from Dhar for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of a fellow villager in which he posted obscene comments about his wife and sister to defame them. Police said old enmity was the main reason behind this act.

According to Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh, the complainant from a village in Dhar district approached the cyber cell in June 2019 and complained that an unidentified person had created his fake profile on Facebook where he had posted obscene comments about his wife and married sister to defame them. The accused had also added some other villagers in the fake profile.

The cyber cell registered a case under Sections 66-C, 67 of IT Act against unidentified accused. On the basis of technical investigation, cell officials managed to arrest accused Ankit Mukati from the village.

Ankit told officials that he wanted to defame the complainant and his family members over an old rivalry. The mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime were recovered from the accused.