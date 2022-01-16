Indore: Man held for blackmailing woman, demanding Rs 5L

Indore

Crime branch ​on Sunday ​arrested a man for blackmailing a woman ​and demanding Rs 5 lakh after getting her photos from her email. The crime branch officials ​said the accused was arrested within 24 hours of receiving a complaint from the woman.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that ​a woman complained that ​an unidentified person ​had ​hacked her email and got her photo from it. He was blackmailing the woman and demanding Rs 5 lakh from her. The woman reported the matter to her family members and complained to the crime branch.

The police started an investigation and managed to arrest the accused named Sandeep from his place in the Chhoti Khajrani area of the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that he is a plumber and he had obtained the woman’s mobile number. Later, he somehow got the password for her email. The accused later got her photos from her email and he started blackmailing her. He had told her to arrange money within 24 hours. The accused also confessed to blackmailing other people in the city and Dewas a few months ago. He is being questioned further.

DCP urged people not to share their personal information like social media account passwords, passwords of email or bank details to anyone. We should set an alphanumeric password for email or social media accounts. In case of any online fraud or cheating, ​people may call the cyber helpline number 7049124445.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:38 PM IST