Indore: Man held for abducting minor girl

Indore: City police on Sunday arrested a person for allegedly abducting a minor girl in Kanadiya area. He had kept the girl at his residence in Dhar district.

Kanadiya police station incharge Anil Singh Chouhan said mother of 16-year-olg girl had lodged complaint in June this year that his daughter is missing and is possibly abducted. The police registered a case of abduction and started investigation.

Police came to know that Vikas of Bicholi area is also missing after the incident. Police collected information when it was revealed that Vikas is staying at his village with a girl. After that, police team reached there and arrested him. The girl was rescued and handed over to family members.