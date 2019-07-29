Indore: Man hangs self after wife elopes with another man

Indore: A man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in Tejaji Nagar area on Sunday. He was under depression after his wife ran away with a man of the same area. However, the police are taking statement of his family members to know the exact reason behind his suicide.

Tejaji Nagar police station incharge Neeraj Kumar Meda said that deceased identified as Jeevan Biloniya (40), a resident of Machla village was found hanging by one of his family members when police were informed.

He was also rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. His family members informed the police that Jeevan was under depression after his wife ran away with a man a couple of days ago.

He had also tried to stop her but she ignored him. Since then, he was under depression and took such an extreme step. Police said that Jeevan is survived by two children and wife.