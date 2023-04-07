Indore: Man gives Rs 10 lakh 'supari' to kill his wife, held along with two aides

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his two aides was arrested for allegedly hiring shooters to kill his wife in Indore on Friday.

As per report, Indore businessman Vinod had allegedly hired the shooters for Rs 10 lakh to kill his astrologer wife, Sapna, who was not compromising on a previous case of a murderous attack against her.

According to Additional DCP, Sapna (40) resident of Kunjwan colony, had a love marriage with Vinod Sahu resident of Bhavani Nagar, 10 years ago in Mumbai. However, disputes arose between the couple, and cases were registered against each other in the past.

Recently, Vinod filed a case in Dhamnod on May, accusing Sapna of a murderous attack last year. Vinod had demanded Rs 70 lakh from Sapna for the settlement, but she denied.

Unable to reach a settlement, Vinod allegedly conspired to have Sapna killed. He contacted Balram, a resident of Bhaunrasla, and gave him for Rs 10 lakh. Balram then hired shooter Chetan from Shipra, paying him one lakh rupees as earnest money. Balram used the money to buy a pistol and came to Indore to carry out the murder. However, the Crime Branch apprehended all three accused when they were on their way to court.

Both the couple had filed multiple cases against each other over the years. whereas Vinod was living with his first wife, Shalini, after leaving Sapna. Sapna identifies herself as an astrologer and Vinod runs an electric showroom in Bhavani Nagar. There is also a dispute over plots and money between them, said Additional DCP Guruprasad Parashar.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case.