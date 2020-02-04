Indore: Man gets 21 yrs RI for raping 14-yr-old niece

After visiting Jaam Darwaza, the man took her to Indore and kept the girl at one of his relatives’s place. There, he outraged her modesty for two days and fled when the victims’ parents reached there searching for their daughter.

On the complaint of the victim, a complaint was registered against the accused at Badgonda police station. After listening to both the parties, the judge found the 28-year-old accused guilty and awarded sentence to him.

He was awarded three years of imprisonment under Section 363 and 5 years under Section 366 and 20 years under Section 376 (2 ) (F) (K) (N) of IPC and 20 years imprisonment under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Special public prosecutor Preeti Agrawal argued the case on behalf of the victim.