Indore: Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Raping Minor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old convict to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court of fifth additional session judge and special judge (POCSO) Rashmi Walter sent convict Jag Pal to 20 years imprisonment.

The case was prosecuted by SPP Preeti Agrawal. The court recommended that the victim be given an amount of Rs 3 lakh under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

According to the DPO Shrivastava, the mother of the complainant victim came to the police station and reported that she worked in a cotton factory on Sanver Road, and had a 6-year-old son and a 5-year-old girl.

At around nine in the morning, she had gone to work in the factory along with both her children. At around 10 am her daughter went missing, so she asked her son to find her. Her son came running to her and informed her that the victim was inside a room with the accused Jagpal. When the victim came out of the room she said that the accused had raped her.

