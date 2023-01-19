Indore: Man gets 1-year RI for culpable homicide

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, a local court sentenced a person to one-year rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide. The convict had mowed down and killed a morning walker on the Indore-Depalpur road.

The district prosecution media cell in-charge, Abhishek Jain, said judicial magistrate first class, Shrishti Chaurasia, had sentenced convict Kamal, 35, to a year’s imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 700 was on him.

THE CASE

On September 10, 2016 the complainant, one Kanhaiya, had said that on the course of his morning walk, he saw the body of a person (later identified as Arjun) with blood oozing out of the ears. According to locals, an unidentified car had mowed down and killed the person (Arjun) and sped away.

Following a thorough probe, the driver of the unidentified car was arrested and the court on Thursday, January 19, 2023 convicted him.

Man sentenced for namkeen adulteration

A man has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by the court on Thursday for his involvement in namkeen adulteration.