e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man gets 1-year RI for culpable homicide

Indore: Man gets 1-year RI for culpable homicide

The district prosecution media cell in-charge, Abhishek Jain, said judicial magistrate first class, Shrishti Chaurasia, had sentenced convict Kamal, 35, to a year’s imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 700 was on him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday, a local court sentenced a person to one-year rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide. The convict had mowed down and killed a morning walker on the Indore-Depalpur road.

The district prosecution media cell in-charge, Abhishek Jain,  said judicial magistrate first class, Shrishti Chaurasia, had sentenced convict Kamal, 35, to a year’s imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 700 was on him.

THE CASE

On September 10, 2016 the complainant, one Kanhaiya, had said that on the course of his morning walk, he saw the body of a person (later identified as Arjun) with blood oozing out of the ears. According to locals, an unidentified car had mowed down and killed the person (Arjun) and sped away.

Following a thorough probe, the driver of the unidentified car was arrested and the court on Thursday, January 19, 2023 convicted him.

Man sentenced for namkeen adulteration

A man has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by the court on Thursday for his involvement in namkeen adulteration.

Read Also
Indore: Excise department cracks down on restaurants & dhabas illegally selling liquor
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore: Sindhi Society returns a Guru Granth to Imli Sahib Gurdwara

Indore: Sindhi Society returns a Guru Granth to Imli Sahib Gurdwara

Indore: Cricket betting racket busted

Indore: Cricket betting racket busted

News Diary Mhow: Brig Bhardwaj takes over as Mhow Cantt Board president

News Diary Mhow: Brig Bhardwaj takes over as Mhow Cantt Board president

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from...