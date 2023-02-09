Indore: Man from Nashik found dead in his PG 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bank employee from Nashik died under mysterious circumstances at a PG in the Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday night. He was transferred to the city a few days ago and was staying in a PG. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason for his death.

SI Sanjay Dhurve from the Vijay Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, 40 year, a resident of Nashik. He was employed in a private bank and was transferred to the city a few days ago. He was staying in a PG in the Scheme Number 54. On Tuesday night, information was received that Dhananjay was not opening the door. The police reached the spot and somehow opened the door. Dhananjay was found dead on his bed. There was bleeding from his mouth or nose. The cause of death would be known only after the autopsy report.

Man dies in road accident

A man was killed after he was hit by a truck in the Tejaji Nagar area. It is said that he was on his way to his office when the accident took place. The police are searching for the errant driver of the truck. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Satish. He was employed in an insurance company. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was on his way to office when he was hit by a truck near Tapalghati area on Khandwa Road.