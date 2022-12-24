e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man from Mumbai arrested for harassing wife

Saturday, December 24, 2022
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was on the run for sexually assaulting his wife, was arrested from Mumbai, an officer said on Friday. The estranged woman was staying away from him in the city for the past few months following a dispute between them. 

According to the MG Road police, a woman had complained that she was married to a person named Vaibhav (name changed) from Mumbai a few years ago. After the marriage, the husband started harassing the woman over petty issues, so she left him and started living in the city.

Meanwhile, the accused reached the city and had unnatural sex with her without her consent. After that, the woman complained. As the accused hailed from Mumbai and often visited foreign countries, he evaded arrest many times. Finally, after receiving information that he was in Mumbai, the police reached his home and arrested him.

