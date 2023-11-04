Indore: Man From Mumbai Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Rs 10L

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Bhanwarkuan police arrested a man from Mumbai with MD drugs worth Rs 10 lakh, police said on Friday. It is said that he was caught when he came to the city to deliver the drugs to a person.

The accused admitted to supplying the drugs to other people in the city. He is being questioned about them. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that the crime branch team accompanied by the Bhanwarkuan police arrested a person named Hanif alias Bunty Sheikh, a resident of Mumbai. He was allegedly roaming in the Abhinav Nagar area behind the Teen Imli bus stand to supply drugs when the police team arrested him and recovered about 100 grams of MD drugs from him.

He was later taken to the police station after he could not give a satisfactory answer for carrying the drugs and about his accomplices. The value of the drugs is Rs 10 lakh in the international market. He was booked under section 8/22 of the NDPS act and further investigation is on. Dandotia said that Hanif allegedly confessed to visiting the city several times from Mumbai to supply drugs here. He is being questioned about other accomplices and drug peddlers associated with him in the city as the police believe that he used to supply the drugs to someone, who used to supply the drugs further in the city.

