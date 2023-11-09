Indore: Man From Haryana Held For Theft In Anoop Nagar

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Haryana was arrested in connection with theft worth lakhs of rupees from a locked flat in the MIG area on Thursday. He along with his accomplices had come to the city in a car without a registration number plate to commit the crime here. Gold worth Rs 3 lakh was recovered from him and he is being questioned for his accomplices and other such crimes.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that information was received that some men from Haryana were involved in the theft at a locked flat in Anoop Nagar a few days ago. A team of the crime branch was constituted to gather more information about the accused. The team started an investigation and managed to arrest a person named Ankit Soni, a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana from the MIG area.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but he later allegedly confessed to committing theft in the flat with the help of his accomplices on October 26. He informed the police that he and his accomplices had come to the city in a car without a registration number plate. He said that his accomplices were arrested by the police in Telangana, Gujarat and Rajasthan for their involvement in theft incidents. After committing the crime in the city, they had fled to Haryana and he returned to the city to sell the booty.

Ankit informed the police that he used to sell the stolen ornaments to many shops and he knows many bullion traders. He had about 50 grams of gold and was planning to sell it to a trader in the city. The gold has a value of Rs 3 lakh and the police have seized it from the accused.

The accused is being questioned in detail about his accomplices and the people who helped him in the crime. It is believed that more such incidents would be revealed by the accused. Further investigation is being done by the MIG police station staff.

