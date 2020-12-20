Indore: Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

Man found dead under mysterious circumstances

Indore: A 36-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the back lane of a house in Juni Indore area on Sunday morning. Injury marks were also found on his body. Some artificial jewellery was also recovered from him. As a result, it is believed that on his way out of a house after robbery, he might have fallen to his death. The cops are investigating the case further.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Bharat Singh Thakur, the deceased it has been identified as Natwar alias Jitendra, 36 year, a resident of Street Number 5 in Sindhi Colony area of the city.

He was found dead in the back lane of Street number 6 in the area around 8.30 am. After spotting the body, locals immediately informed the police.

TI Thakur further said a deep injury mark was also found on his head. During the search, some artificial jewellery was found from his possession. The jewellery was reportedly stolen from a house in the area. The statement of his family members and residents of the house from where the jewellery was stolen is being taken by the police to verify the incident. The autopsy report is also awaited to know the exact reason of his death. The cops also recovered some cash from him.