Indore: Man, female friend nabbed with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City Crime Branch arrested a couple with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh, police said on Sunday. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs in the city. They were handed over to Banganga police station staff for further action.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch arrested Hemant and his female friend from Banganga area. Information was received that they supply drugs in the area.

During a search, the Crime Branch recovered about 20 grams of drugs. The value of the drugs is Rs 2 lakh in the international market.

The police are trying to find out about people who supplied the drugs to them. Hemant was earlier booked for keeping arms illegally and assaulting a person.

The accused were booked under the NDPS act and further investigation is underway.