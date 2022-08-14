Indore: Man estranged from his wife gets her back at family court

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple who got separated two years ago over petty issues was reunited by the Indore family court at the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. Advocate Pranay Sharma said the couple, Shadab and Shabana, appeared in the court of principal judge Anil Kumar Sohane.

In this case, the woman got estranged from her husband because she was not able to cope with her in-laws and the daily disputes that occurred in their family. In 2020 the woman got estranged from her husband and started living at her parents’ home. The husband tried many times to bring her back home but she did not come back.

Later, in 2021, the husband filed a petition in the family court appealing to the court to get his wife back. The couple appeared in the court of the Lok Adalat on Saturday, where the woman told the court that she was not able to cope with her in-laws. The court counselled the couple and their family to cooperate with each other and live together in peace and harmony.

The woman realised that she should give a chance to this marriage and voluntarily decided to live together with her in-laws and husband after counselling by judge Sohane. They went home happily together after offering garlands to each other and promising to live together in harmony.

Similarly, couple Julie and Pawan, who got married in 2016, had got separated in 2019. In 2020, the wife filed a maintenance suit after which the couple sorted out their differences and appeared in the Lok Adalat requesting that their case be disposed of as they had decided to live together.