Indore: Man Ends Life By Jumping From Bridge 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a bridge in the Juni Indore area on Friday night, police said on Sunday. A video has gone viral which shows him hanging from the bridge and people are seen trying to save him. Police said that the deceased, an autorickshaw was under depression over some issue.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said that the deceased has been identified as Farukh, 45 years, a resident of Moti Tabela area of the city.

Passersby stopped and tried to save him when they found him hanging by the railing of the bridge. They asked him to give a hand but he did not respond and later fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.

Mental Health Helplines | File

