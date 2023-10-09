Indore: Man Ends Life By Hanging

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his home on Saturday in Dwarkapuri police station area. The reason for his death is unclear as he did not leave any suicide note.

The family of the deceased found him hanging in his room at around 9 pm. According to information, the deceased has been identified as Deepak Yadav, a resident of Rishi Palace. He worked at a private company showroom.

He had married a divorced woman last year who had a 4-year-old child from her last marriage. Deepak did not go to his job on Saturday and his brother had gone to pick up their mother from somewhere. Deepak’s wife and son were also not at home at that time.

He was alone in the house and hanged himself. When his brother and mother returned, they found him hanging. Police are not sure why Deepak committed suicide. They are going to question all the family members.

MAN CONSUMES POISON, DIES

A 29-year-old man died after consuming SOME poisonous substance on Saturday, falling under Pardeshipura police station. According to information, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Baig, a resident of Subhash Nagar. He drove an e-rickshaw for a living.

According to the deceased's relative, Suraj had mistakenly consumed the poisonous substance thinking that it was tobacco. Police have sent the body for an autopsy.

MAN HANGS SELF

In another incident, a man committed suicide by hanging at his home in Chandan Nagar police station area. The deceased has been identified as Vinod, a resident of Chandan Nagar.

The deceased's family had advised him last night to stay away from his friends as they were not good people. The man had gone to sleep and family members found him hanging the next morning. The reason for his death is not clear. The police have sent the body for postmortem.

