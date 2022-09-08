Indore: Man ends life as bank forces him to repay his dad’s loan

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Lasudia area on Tuesday night. His family alleged that his father had borrowed money from a bank and, after his father’s death, he was being pressured by the bank to repay the loan amount due to which he was suffering from depression.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Raj Chouhan, 35, a resident of the Kelod Hala area of the city. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was taken to hospital, but he could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

His maternal uncle, Vinod Tanwar, told reporters that Raj’s father had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank a few years ago. After the death of his father, the bank officials were pressuring him to repay the loan. The bank had also withheld his father’s pension. Investigations are on and the statements of his family members are being taken down to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a B.Com girl student, Ishika, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home in the Hira Nagar area of the city. The police are investigating the case.