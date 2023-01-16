Indore: Man ends life after wife sends him legal notice

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a house in the Aerodrome area of the city on Sunday. It is said that he was depressed over a dispute with his wife, and he took his life after his wife sent him a legal notice. The police are taking the statements of his family members.

According to the investigating officer SI BL Meena from the Aerodrome police station, the deceased has been identified as Ajay Solanki, a resident of Bholenath Colony.

He was a taken to the hospital by the family members after had jumped from the terrace of the house. Brother-in-law Vijay told the media persons that Ajay was self-employed. He got married in 2021. After a few days of his marriage, his wife started harassing him, and then left him. Recently, she sent him a legal notice that upset him very much.

