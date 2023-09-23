Indore: Man Ends Life After Being Harassed By A Man, Officer Of Finance Co

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at his place in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Friday. He left behind a nine-page suicide note mentioning the name of the person who had made a fake agreement to buy his property with the help of an official of a financial services company.

The deceased said in the suicide note that the person duped him by making a fake agreement of his property. The police are investigating the case and the statements of his family members are also being recorded. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Jaiswal, a resident of Rajnagar area of the city.

He was found in an unconscious state by his daughter when she reached home. She took him to the hospital but he could not be saved. The suicide note recovered from the spot by the police mentions that a person named Sunil had an agreement with him to buy his property.

Mukesh alleged that Sunil manipulated the agreement and notarised it due to which he was upset. He requested Chandan Nagar police station in-charge to take action against the man and an official of the financial services company, who did not help him. The deceased was under debt and was upset. He mentioned that his property and the insurance amount should be given to both of his daughters.

