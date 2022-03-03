Indore: Man duped of Rs 20 lakh, cops recover it within hrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch managed to recover Rs 20 lakh that a businessman had lost through a con within a few hours on Wednesday. The businessman was contacted by the conman, who posed as a representative of a chemical company and told the complainant he would provide the necessary chemical items at a cheap price.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Prashar said that Navneet Hardia, a resident of the Pipliyarao area, lodged a complaint that he was contacted by a person who posed as a representative of a chemical company, and told that his company dealt in chemicals and pesticides. He said he could provide the chemicals at a cheap price.

The accused had sent details about his company to the complainant on WhatsApp to gain his trust. The complainant had transferred Rs 20.65 lakh to a bank account of the accused. After that, the accused had sent fake bills of the chemical and transport details.

After he did not receive the goods, the complainant contacted the accused but was not given a satisfactory answer. Later, a complaint was lodged with the Crime Branch. Cops said the accused transferred the amount to another account from his bank account.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:18 AM IST