Indore: Man duped of Rs 16500 by two bikers

Indore: A man was duped of Rs 16500 by two bikers on the pretext of checking his pockets in the Aerodrome area on Saturday.

According to the police, Devchand Modi of Shubham Nagar complained that he was returning home when two persons on a bike stopped him and told him that a girl had got injured when a stone flew off his bike.

The conman took Modi to Gomti Nagar where they pointed to a car saying that the injured girl was sitting inside the car and asked him to go and apologise to her. They kept him distracted by threatening him and making wild allegations and managed to frisk his pocket and stole Rs 16,500. When Modi went to the car, there was no one inside, and by this time the two accused had fled. When he checked his pocket he realised that the money was missing.