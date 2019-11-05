Indore: Man duped of 1.77 lakh by fake EPF officer

Indore: A conman posing as an Employees Provident Fund (EPF) officer duped a man of Rs 1.77 lakh on the pretext of helping him for withdrawing his EPF amount in Rau area. The complainant has given two mobile numbers of the conman, from which he had received calls, to the police after which a case under section 420 of IPC was registered against unidentified person.

Om Sai Nath Colony resident Piru Lawasi complained at the Rau police station that he was trying to withdraw his EPF amount for the past few days. He searched contact detail for applying online when found a contact detail on internet. He made a phone call on that number. A man received phone call and posed as an EPF officer.

The accused assured him to help in withdrawing his EPF amount and took his bank account detail. Piru provided the same assuming that he is talking to an officer. After that the victim received an OTP which he forwarded to the conman. Then he received intimation that money had been withdrawn from his bank account. The complaint still did not realize that he had been duped.

Sources claimed that the conman again contact him from another mobile number and he again stole money. Thus, the accused managed to steal Rs 1.77 lakh from the account of complainant. Later, the victim reached his bank branch and blocked the account.

According to Rau police station in charge Dinesh Verma, the complainant had shared OTP due to which the fraud could take place. Investigation is underway and police are trying to trace the two phone numbers used by the conman.