 Indore: Man Dies During Treatment At Hospital
He worked as a cook.

Updated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man died at a hospital on Saturday after struggling for life for a few days. He was found injured near Orbit Mall under Vijay Nagar police station area some days ago and was rushed by the people to a hospital for treatment.

The man died during treatment at the hospital. According to information, the deceased has been identified as Kalu Ram Sable, a resident of Naya Basera. He worked as a cook.

The deceased's family alleged that he had been killed in an accident or someone had beaten up him but they had not lodged a complaint with the police. On the other hand, the police said that he died due to excess consumption of liquor.

The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and said the reason for his death will only be known after the post-mortem report.

Man Dies Mysteriously At Home

A 30-year-old man died mysteriously at his home on Sunday morning in the Raoji Bazar police station area. The man’s condition suddenly worsened and his sister made arrangements to take him to the hospital for treatment but he died on the way.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Kishore Jayeshwal, a resident of Luniyapura. He was a labourer. Police said there is uncertainty about Kishore’s death. It is possible that he had consumed a poisonous substance. The cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report, they said.

