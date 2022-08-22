Indore: Man detained in city for molesting 4-year-old girl

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was detained for molesting a four-year-old girl in the Chhatripura area on Sunday evening. The police said the accused, Radhey, was detained after allegations by the victim’s mother who claimed to have caught the man red-handed in the act.

Police officials said the victim’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, was a daily-wage labourer and works at construction sites for a living. On the day of the incident, she left her daughter at their hut in the slum area and went out for work. When she suddenly came back home for some urgent work, she heard her daughter screaming for help. She rushed inside their hut and saw that the accused was in an objectionable condition. Seeing the victim’s mother, the accused escaped from the place.

After the incident, the woman complained to the police after which the police registered a case against the accused under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.