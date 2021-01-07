Indore: ​Man damages traffic robot at Robot Square, was insane, say cops​

Indore:
At a time when the police staff was busy in escorting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a man created ruckus at the Robot Square on Wednesday by vandalizing Rs 15 lakh robot installed at the square. No policeman was there to control the situation, but the public present there tackled the man. Video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.
The vandal broke the clock of the robot, one of its hands and damaged its internal circuits and tried to take away the items with him. He seemed angry at the robot and tried to smack it down.
DSP (traffic) Santosh Upadhyay said that a policeman, ASI(traffic) BS Dikhit is deployed there on duty.
However, ASI Dikhit said that he was busy in CM function and was called immediately to another square for managing traffic. He said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening and when on Thursday he went to the Square, he found the robot vandalized. He asked about it from nearby shopkeepers who told him about the incident.
He said that at the time of the incident a crowd gathered there and they had also called the police and the man was sent to the Khajrana police station. The man also did mischief at the police station and damaged the police station’s property.
Police said that the man in insane. Police detained him for one hour and then fed up with the man’s antics, police released him from detention.
