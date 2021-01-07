Indore: ​Man damages traffic robot at Robot Square, was insane, say cops​

Indore:

​At a time when the polic​​e staff was busy in escorting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a man created ruckus at the Robot Square on Wednesday by vandalizing Rs 15 lakh robot installed at the square. No policeman was there to control the situation, ​but ​the public ​present there ​tackled the man. Video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

​

T​he ​vandal broke the clock of the robot, one ​of its ​hand​s​ and ​damaged its ​internal circuits and tried to take away the items with him. He seemed angry at the robot and tried to smack it down.

DSP (traffic) Santosh Upadhyay said that a policeman, ASI(traffic) BS Dik​hit is deployed there on duty.

However, ASI Dikhit said that he was busy in CM function and was called immediately to another square for managing traffic. He said that the incident took place on Wednesday evening and when on Thursday he went to the Square​, he found the robot vandalized. He asked ​about it from nearby ​shopkeepers who ​told him about the incident.

He said that at the time of the incident a crowd gathered there and ​they had also ​called ​the ​police and the man was sent to the Khajrana ​p​olice ​s​tation. The man also did mischief at the police station and damaged the police station’s property.

Police said that the man in insane. Police detained him for one hour and ​then ​fed​ ​up with the man’s ​antics, police released him from detention.