Indore: Man 'commits' suicide by hanging from a tree, body brought down before police arrive

FP WONDERS

*His legs were two/three feet above ground level...



*There was no stool, chair in the vicinity.

*How can the cops explain the gap of two to three feet?

*Did he tie the noose and jump into it?

*If that's the case, did he get into the noose in one attempt? Which is quite unlikely...

*Prima facie it seems he committed suicide, the cops said. But can the cops rule out a murder and then the body was hanged?

*Big Q: Why did the family bring down the body before the police arrive?

*Probably, they thought that he was alive and they wanted to rush him to hospital...

*The theory of how he hanged to death is not clear

