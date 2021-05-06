Indore: Man 'commits' suicide by hanging from a tree, body brought down before police arrive

Indore: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday morning. No suicide note was recovered.
Investigating officer SI Dashrath Singh Chouhan from Rajendra Nagar police station said the deceased has been identified as Makhan Rajput (43), a resident of Bijalpur area. He was employed as a security guard at a farmhouse in the area. Locals informed police after spotting the body hanging from a tree.
According to SI Chouhan, Makhan committed suicide by hanging from the tree. He hailed from Hoshangabad and was staying there with his family in Bijalpur area. The police are taking the statement of his wife to ascertain the reason of his suicide. The autopsy report is also awaited.
FP WONDERS
*His legs were two/three feet above ground level...
*There was no stool, chair in the vicinity.
*How can the cops explain the gap of two to three feet?
*Did he tie the noose and jump into it?
*If that's the case, did he get into the noose in one attempt? Which is quite unlikely...
*Prima facie it seems he committed suicide, the cops said. But can the cops rule out a murder and then the body was hanged?
*Big Q: Why did the family bring down the body before the police arrive?
*Probably, they thought that he was alive and they wanted to rush him to hospital...
*The theory of how he hanged to death is not clear
Newly married woman ends life
A newly married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her place in Annapurna area on Wednesday night. According to Annapurna police station in charge Gopal Parmar, Mitra Nagar resident Pooja Shrivastav (28) was found hanging by one of her family members. She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was found. Pooja got married to Santosh Shrivastav a few years ago. Annapurna CSP will investigate the case further. The statement of her husband and parents are being taken by the police.