Indore: Man commits land fraud using fake certificate

Indore: A man was arrested for his involvement in a land fraud in Kanadiya area on Wednesday. Man was involved in transferring the land after presenting a fake death certificate in tehsil office.

Kanadiya police station incharge Anil Singh Chouhan said a complaint was received from Nilesh Paliwal that some people have made fake death certificate using forged documents and transferred land to a woman.

The accused showed the woman’s name as close relative of Paliwal’s grandmother. They prepared fake death certificate of Paliwal’s grandmother and presented it to transfer her land.

Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested Santosh Patidar of Khajrana. Further investigation is underway into the case, police said.