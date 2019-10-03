Indore: Man commits land fraud using fake certificate

Indore: A man was arrested for his involvement in a land fraud in Kanadiya area on Wednesday. Man was involved in transferring the land after presenting a fake death certificate in tehsil office.
Kanadiya police station incharge Anil Singh Chouhan said a complaint was received from Nilesh Paliwal that some people have made fake death certificate using forged documents and transferred land to a woman.
The accused showed the woman’s name as close relative of Paliwal’s grandmother. They prepared fake death certificate of Paliwal’s grandmother and presented it to transfer her land.
Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested Santosh Patidar of Khajrana. Further investigation is underway into the case, police said.
