Indore: Man Collects Over 4K Idols Of Lord Ganesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family from Indore has converted their house into a museum and decorated it with more than 4,000 different idols of Lord Ganesh. Friends and relatives bring unique idols of Lord Ganesh from every corner of the country as gifts for this family.

The house of chartered accountant Rajkumar Shah is filled with pictures and idols of Lord Ganesh. Ganpati made of every type of metal, including gold, silver and even diamond are part of the collection. Rajkumar Shah told Free Press that wherever he goes his eyes are on the lookout for idols of Lord Ganesh, and he brings unique pieces back with him.

More than 4000 idols of different sizes, shapes, and structures adorn his house. Every statue is unique - Ganpati playing cricket, in the form of vegetables, in different yoga poses are part of the collection. There are several pictures of Lord Ganesh in the house also.

Shah said his passion for collecting the idols started in 2003 and it continues.

Whenever they go out of the city, they keep their eyes peeled to see if they can spot a different idol of Lord Ganesh. His wife Seema Shah also has a role in preserving the statues; she takes care of everything from cleanliness to maintenance of so many idols in the house.

All his friends know that he likes idols of Lord Ganesh very much, so they gift him idols of Lord Ganesh on different events and occasions.

