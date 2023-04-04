 Indore: Man climbs atop water tank, cops manage to bring him down
Indore: Man climbs atop water tank, cops manage to bring him down

According to reports, the man was identified as Surendra of the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was high drama in the Pardeshipura area when a man climbed atop a water tank on Monday morning. After seeing him atop the tank, the people of the area requested him to come down, but he refused. Later, he was rescued by the police and IMC officials.

According to reports, the man was identified as Surendra of the area. When locals saw him atop the tank, they asked him to come down but he refused and stayed put. 

However, soon the police reached the spot and told him to come down. On seeing the police there, the man agreed to come down. He was taken to the police station to know why he had climbed atop the water tank.

The local authorities have broken the stairs of the water tank to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

