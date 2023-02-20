Indore: Man changes name to cheat woman, arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man from Delhi accused of cheating an Indore-based businessman’s wife (36) by changing his name.

Police said they arrested Mohsin Dafadar, resident of West Bengal, and rescued the businessman’s wife, who had accompanied him to Delhi. However, when she knew his real identity, she complained about him.

Police said the accused befriended the woman on social media under a false name and then extorted money from her on the promise that he would marry her.

Police said that in January, the businessman had given an application that his wife had gone missing. When call details were investigated, it was found that money had been transferred twice to the mobile number of one Mohsin of West Bengal from the account of the businessman’s wife. By tracking the mobile location, police managed to arrest Mohsin from Delhi and rescued the woman.

Police said that during investigation they found that Mohsin was using several aliases to develop friendships with women on Facebook. He had told the victim that his name was Sanjay and that he was a bachelor and wanted to marry her. So, the woman told him to come to Indore and meet her.

In January, the accused came to Indore and they met. From here he took her to Bhopal, and then both went to Delhi by plane. They stayed in Delhi and were planning to shift to West Bengal in a few days.

According to the police, when the woman realised that Mohsin was using a false name and was chatting with several other women also she lodged a case of cheating against him. Police said Mohsin used to befriend women by using different names like Sanjay, Shah Alam, Malik etc. Police are further investigating the case.

