Indore: Man caught trying to sell PDS rice

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police caught a man while he was allegedly carrying rice which was meant to be distributed to people below poverty line in the Sanyogitaganj area, police said on Saturday. Rice worth thousands of rupees was recovered from his loading vehicle and further investigation is underway into the case.

According to Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Tahjib Kaji, constable Rinku Rajput from Sanyogitaganj police station had stopped a loading vehicle. The driver could not show the papers or any documents of the rice. He also offered a bribe to the policeman but he informed the senior police officers and took the driver named Sarabjeet to the police station. About 30 bags containing rice were recovered from him. The value of the rice is about Rs 15,000.

Police said that the rice was meant to sell to the people of BPL. Police believed that the driver had collected the rice from the fare price shops in the city and he was going to sell them to someone. However, the investigation is on to know further.