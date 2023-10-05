Indore: Man Caught For Posting Photo With Firearm On Social Media

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who posted a photo with a firearm and a knife on social media, was arrested by the crime branch. Police said that his intention was to show his influence among the people.

According to a crime branch officer, during the monitoring of social media, information was received that a person named Akash would deliver firearms in the city. The crime branch gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him. A knife and a firearm were also recovered from him. The police said that the accused had posted a photo with a firearm and the knife to show influence among the people. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Two arrested with 3 kilograms of cannabis

Kanadiya police arrested two persons with 3 kilograms of cannabis, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, information was received that two persons on a bike would deliver cannabis to someone near Bicholi Hapsi Bridge. The police team reached the spot and arrested two persons after cordoning off the area. The accused were identified as Amit Pani, a resident of Bangarda and Manoj Rathore of Khandwa district. A total of 3.1 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 35,000 was recovered from them and further investigation is underway into the case.

Read Also Indore: 4 Get Life Terms For Killing Youth Over Property Dispute

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)