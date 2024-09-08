 Indore: Man Carrying ₹25 L Cannabis In Car From Agar-Malwa Arrested
Accused tried to flee via an alternate route but was intercepted and caught  by Narcotics wing of MP police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Indore: Man Carrying ₹25 L Cannabis In Car From Agar-Malwa Arrested | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics unit of state police caught a man from Agar Malwa carrying ganja worth Rs 25 lakh in a car illegally on Saturday. The accused somehow got information about the police party lying in wait for him and tried to escape via an alternate route but was unsuccessful. The value of the seized cannabis is about Rs 25 lakh in the international market.

According to DIG (Narcotics) Mahesh Chand Jain, a tip-off was received that a person was carrying ganja (cannabis) in a car from Ujjain side and he would deliver the same to someone in the city. A team led by Inspector Praveen Thackeray was constituted and instructed to arrest the accused. The team reached MR-10 Square and cordoned off the area but the accused who had information about the same changed his way to Bhangia village before reaching MR-10.

However, his attempt proved futile and the team managed to arrest him from the area. The accused was identified as 27-year-old Suresh Sisodiya, a resident of Agar Malwa district. More than 50 kilograms of cannabis and the car was seized from him.

He allegedly informed the officials that he had taken the car from a friend and was carrying the cannabis in it. He was booked under the relevant section of NDPS Act and he is being questioned for his source of cannabis. Inspector Thackeray, ASI Vijay Mishra, head constable Peerulal, constables Pradeep and Rajneesh Pandey did a commendable job to arrest the accused.

Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesha Grants Ideal Wives To Those Offering Turmeric Roots As 'Mannat'

Indore Crime Round-Up: Man Held For Strangling Son; Depressed Over Son's Suicide Attempt, Father...

Indore Updates: Man Ends Life After Harassment Over Loan; Class 9th Student Hangs Self

Indore: Man Carrying ₹25 L Cannabis In Car From Agar-Malwa Arrested

FP Issue: Drive To Make Indore Beggar-Free Not Effective, Authorities' Tall Claims Fall Flat;...

