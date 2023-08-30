Indore: Man Buys ₹1L Apparels From Divyang Woman, Refuses To Pay Up

Fraud | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A divyang woman lodged a complaint with a police officer during the jansunwai on Tuesday against a man for buying apparel worth Rs 1 lakh from her and not paying her for the same. The officer assured the woman that action will be taken against the accused.

The woman, who is a resident of Barwali Chowki area of the city, reached the police Jansunwai and lodged a complaint that she sells apparel from her place. She was contacted by a person named Yasin a few months ago and he bought apparel during a festival. He had told her that he will pay the money soon but instead of paying her money, he threatened her over the mobile phone.

On being asked to repay, he allegedly misbehaved with her. Failing to lodge a complaint with the Juni Indore police for three months the woman approached the police officials at the Jansunwai and gave a written complaint.

She informed media persons that the police officer made a phone call to the police station in charge and instructed him to take action against the man.

