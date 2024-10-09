 Indore Man Brutally Beaten By Wife & Family; Sustains Fractures In Legs, Neck & Arms
Indore Man Brutally Beaten By Wife & Family; Sustains Fractures In Legs, Neck & Arms

Notably, they both had a dispute with each other two months ago and since then, Palak was living in her maternal house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where a man was brutally thrashed by wife and her family. He has sustained fractures in both his legs, arms and neck. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway.

The victim was identified as Raj Jatav (23), resident of Rustam Ka Bagicha.

According to information, Raj went to take his wife, Palak back from her maternal house at around 10 pm on Tuesday night. Notably, they both had a fight with each other two months ago and since then, Palak was living in her maternal house.

When Raj reached there, his wife Palak, father-in-law, mother-in-law and others started beating him up with sticks. Upon ruckus, a few youths went to Raj's house which is just 500 meters away and informed his parents.

When Raj's mother, Lalita and father, Chandu reached at the spot. They saw Raj was lying on the ground near Sitala Mata Temple and his in-laws were beating him. Raj parent's tried to stop them but after so much chaos, they were able to pick Raj and took him to the MY Hospital in critical condition. The doctors has kept him on a ventilator. He sustained severe injuries and fractures in both his legs, arms and neck.

After that, Raj's father went to the Tukoganj police station and lodged a complaint. The police then registered a case against Raj in-laws and further investigations are underway.

