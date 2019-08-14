Indore: Man, brother held for killing wife, injuring sister

Indore: The man, who was on the run after killing wife and injuring sister-in-law (wife’s sister) following an argument in Azad Nagar, was arrested along with his brother on Tuesday. The accused were paraded by the police in the area.

Azad Nagar police station incharge Sanjay Sharma said 25-year-old Rukhsar Bi was stabbed to death by husband Amir and his brother Sohail when they were on their way home from family counselling centre at Azad Nagar police station on Saturday last week.

Police said Rukhsar and Amir were having dispute due to which Rukhsar was staying at her parents’ place in Azad Nagar for few months. She also lodged a complaint with women police station staff for domestic violence due to which she and parents of Amir had gone to family counselling centre in Azad Nagar area.

TI Sharma said that Amir was hiding at a relative’s place in Dewas in order to evade arrest while his brother Sohail was in the city.

They reached home to attend Eid celebrations when police cordoned off their house and arrested them.

They were paraded in the area by the police and were produced before the court. Police said Shehnaz is undergoing treatment at a city hospital. Her condition is stated to be out of danger.