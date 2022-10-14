Indore: Man booked under NSA for blackmailing school owners

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A habitual offender, who allegedly extorts money from school owners, was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) by MG Road police station for assaulting former president of MP board private school association Arun Kharat on Friday.

The offender named Sanjay Mishra has already been reported several times and 4 FIRs have been registered against him in Indore.

Kharat, director of Indore Convent School, Sheetal Nagar, was attacked with a weapon (knife) by the alleged blackmailer Mishra. Kharat suffered injuries.

Further, after the medical, an FIR was registered at MG Road police station. Ravinder Kumar Malviya, school association president, said, “In the past also 4 FIRs have been registered against this person and complaints are also registered in many police stations.” He added that there is a pending FIR against Mishra citing rape charges.

Previously, an FIR was registered by MP Public School Director Dilip Budhani against Mishra at Aerodrome police station on December 5, 2018 citing assault.

Shabana Sheikh, principal, Government Higher Secondary School Vijay Nagar, had filed a complaint against Mishra on Feb 25, 2022 to SDM citing threatening charges.

This was the second complaint from the same school. Earlier, a complaint was lodged on March 17, 2020 by the staff of Government Higher Secondary School, Vijay Nagar, in the police station Lasudia, Indore, regarding abusive behaviour with the government female principal.

Further, Mishra was also given a notice for blackmailing teachers of Govt School Vijay Nagar in 2017 by then district education officer SS Kaushal. There are more such pending complaints cited by the association in their complaint letter.

The letter was submitted to collector and the commissioner of Police to take strict action against Mishra.

Pending FIR against Mishra

 - An FIR dated Jan 25, 2020 with Rape charges against Mishra at Police Station Vijay Nagar was registered.

 - FIR dated September 6, 2020 for forcing woman to commit suicide in Hira Nagar police station was registered.

 - In the police station M.G Road, an FIR has been registered by the school director Arun Kharat for abusing and threatening.

 - An FIR for attacking school director Nagesh Jadhav with a knife was registered at Ajak police station on June 12, 2017.