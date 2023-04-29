Indore: Man booked for Rs 50 lakh dowry demand

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Mumbai man was booked on Saturday for demanding Rs 50 lakh dowry from his wife. The woman alleged that her husband also transferred Rs 50 lakh from her account to his account in instalments.

Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 33-year-old woman complained that she got married to Aman from Thane, in January 2016. After two years of their marriage, her husband started harassing her over petty issues. Later, he allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh dowry.

The woman stated in her complaint that the husband had taken the passwords of her bank account and he used to transfer money to his bank account and managed to transfer Rs 50 lakh in his account. However, when she needed money, her husband refused to give it to her. She had gone to attend her brother’s marriage in May 2022 her husband expelled her from the house.

The woman came to the city with her father and since then she has been staying with her parents here. In June 2022, when she threatened to lodge a police complaint against him, he came to Indore and returned her jewellery. But after that, he started demanding Rs 50 lakh from her.