 Indore: Man booked for raping relative in hotel, making her video
The accused lives on Khandwa Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly raping his relative in a hotel, police said on Saturday. The woman alleged that the accused had called her for a meeting in a hotel where he raped her. He also made a video of the incident and was blackmailing her so she was scared of him.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that the woman lodged a complaint that she met the accused a few years ago as he was her relative. The accused lives on Khandwa Road. He used to talk to her over the phone and slowly gained her trust. She alleged that the accused called her to meet her in a hotel in the MIG area where the accused not only made physical relations without her consent but also made an objectionable video.

After a few days, the accused started blackmailing her by threatening that he would circulate her video on social media. She went into depression after the threat. However, she somehow mustered courage and told her family about the incident, and she complained to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused, and his house was raided but he could not be arrested till the filing of the report. The woman alleged that the accused had made a video, but the police have yet to receive the video from the complainant.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

